WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — Westerville Police are searching for a 13-year-old last seen on Dolly Court.

Conner Wise has long brown hair and has a distinctive birthmark on his face.

Conner was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. He may be riding a white and purple Huffy bicycle, which he was last seen riding on Dolly Court.

Conner may be in the Sunbury Road/College Avenue area.

Anyone who sees Conner is asked to call Westerville Police at 614-882-7444.