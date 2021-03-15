Boy, 12, reported missing from east side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an endangered runaway from the city’s east side.
Sebastian Phillips, 12, is Black with brown hair and brown eyes.
Sebastian is approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Sebastian was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.
Sebastian was last seen Monday leaving his Chesterfield Road home through a bedroom window.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.