UPDATE: Columbus Police have reported that Braylon has been found safe.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a boy, 10, reported missing from the east side of the city.

Braylon Fayne is a Black male, approximately 4-feet tall and weighing approximately 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Braylon was last seen in the area of James Road and I-70.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-7225.