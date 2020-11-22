Bottle thrown at Franklin County jail van, shatters windshield

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County jail van was struck by a bottle, shattering its windshield Sunday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. near South 3rd Street in downtown Columbus.

The sheriff’s office said that the van with two Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies inside was returning to Franklin County Correctional Center. When the van passed by the condominium development on Third Street and Rich Avenue, a bottle struck the van windshield.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it is interviewing eight different people about the incident, but no one has been arrested or charged at this point.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.