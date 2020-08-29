Boseman’s death shines light on importance of African American men’s health

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family, friends, and fans Saturday are mourning the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman.

The actor best known for his role as “Black Panther” passed away Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer that he never made public.

He was 42-years-old.

Boseman’s diagnosis and death is now bringing attention to the importance of regular health screenings for men, and especially men of color — which is also the focus of the African American Male Wellness Agency.

In light of Boseman’s death, Marlon Platt, the assistant director of the organization, talked about its ongoing mission.

