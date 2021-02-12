Boots-with-the-fur cat ‘T-Pain’ headed for TikTok stardom, but adoption first

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Persian cat named ‘T-Pain’ after the rapper’s performance in “Boots with the fur” got star-level attention from prospective adoptees following his TikTok debut.

A carer at Columbus Humane posted the video to TikTok, of the two-year-old male kitty they’d dubbed “T-Pain” for his furry paws. The Persian cat, who bears a striking resemblance to the famous Grumpy Cat, now has a list of people who want to adopt him.

“We know that he has some challenges eating dry food, and the long coat that needs maintenance…we will make sure the adoption counsellors do perfect matchmaking,” said Brittany Williams, director of marketing for Columbus Humane.

“T-Pain has lots of appointments today, so we are confident that he will be adopted today.”

A caring neighbor found the Persian and brought him in, Williams said. He had lots of matting in his fur, and so he needed to be shaved down to his boots.

Columbus Humane is open for adoptions by appointment. You can select dog, cat, or other. After talking with an adoption counselor you may be able to take your new friend home right away.

