Bonus gift cards available for supporting Short North shops

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Short North Alliance is launching a new gift card program Tuesday with the goal of injecting $150,000 into the arts district.

“Our hope is to spread that investment around to as many businesses as possible. To give as many people a leg up as possible,” said Short North Alliance executive director Betsy Pandora.

The money would be a much needed boost as business begin to reopen this week, but it’s also a great opportunity for customers.

They’re calling it the “Short North Arts District Local Business Gift Card Give Back.” The name is a mouthful but the concept is simple:

“If you make a purchase of a gift card at any participating Short North Arts District business, we will match your purchase,” Pandora explained. “We will match your purchase with a gift card to another business valued at 50 percent of your purchase.”

91 percent of the businesses in the Short North are either locally owned or headquartered in Columbus, and 70 businesses employ ten people or less.

The alliance has been able to generate more than $50,000 in matching funds through contributions from The Columbus Foundation and others, Pandora added.

“What we’ll be doing is we’ll be purchasing gift cards across all businesses, and then, you will get something at random,” she said.

There are more than 80 businesses participating. The gift cards must be purchased through the Short North website to be eligible.

They anticipate being out of the bonus cards by Thursday.

