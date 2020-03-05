Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health will allow spectators at some Arnold Sports Festival events, not most
Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds COVID-19 coronavirus preparedness summit

Bonding Over Beer: 100-Year-Old Grandma Creates Brewery Buzz

Local News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KOB) Carmen McClelland and her 100-year-old grandmother, whose name is also Carmen, have spent the past year bonding in an unusual way: brewery hopping.

The tradition started as a way for the younger Carmen to make grandma-duty a little more fun.

“At first I felt very guilty because I thought it was just me trying to have a life while I was on grandma duty and now it’s our thing,” she says.

As for Grandma Carmen, bar hopping with her granddaughter has become a way for her to stay young.

“You’ve got to keep ongoing. Otherwise, you fall,” Grandma Carmen says.

Read more NBC News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools