SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with vehicular homicide related to a deadly school bus crash appeared in court Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the Clark County Municipal Court said that Hermanio Joseph, 35, of Springfield, had his bond review hearing Monday morning. The hearing was set after Joseph requested a continuance and a court-appointed attorney through an interpreter.

On Monday, a judge kept his $100,000 cash surety bond that was set during his arraignment last week. A stipulation that remains for Joseph if he posts bond is he would receive an ankle monitor and would have to stay in Clark County.

Joseph’s next court date has not been scheduled at this time, per Clark County Municipal Court.

On Aug. 22, a school bus for Northwestern Local Schools district with more than 50 children crashed with a minivan that veered on State Route 41, causing the bus to overturn and land on its side. One elementary student, 11-year-old Aiden Clark, was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene. 26 students were hospitalized, including one who was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Joseph is accused of driving a minivan that crossed the center lane while nearing a curve and drove into the path of a school bus, whose driver swerved to the right to avoid the collision. It was determined Joseph was driving without a valid license and his immigration status is not immediately clear.

On Monday morning, funeral services were held in honor of Clark at Fellowship Church in Springfield. Northwestern Local Schools closed on Monday.