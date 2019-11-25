Bond set for man accused in deadly domestic dispute; suspect on community control at time of killing

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A $2.5 million bond has been set for a man accused in the strangulation death of a 53-year-old woman late last week.

Brandon Ivy, 27, is being held in Delaware County Jail after being arraigned on murder charges Monday.

Ivy is charged in the death of Stephanie Hunter, 53, who officials said was strangled to death on Nov. 23.

According to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel, Ivy was recently found guilty of two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of violating a protection order.

Schiffel said that while her office recommended a prison sentence in those cases, Ivy was given three years of community control.

“Stephanie had a big heart,” Schiffel said in a press release. “Sadly, our focus will now be on making sure Ivy never has the opportunity to harm anyone else again.”

Police said the killing occurred early Friday evening at Hunter’s residence in the Bear Pointe Apartments in Liberty Township.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Ivy notified the Powell Police Department vaguely of an incident at his friend’s residence, according to police.

While Ivy was detained, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence and discovered Hunter’s body, police said.

Ivy was taken into custody, questioned by detectives, and placed under arrest with an initial charge of murder, a felony in the first degree.

“I didn’t mean to,” said Brandon Ivy. “[I] lost my girlfriend I loved.”

That was about all Brandon Ivy said in court after he’s been accused of strangling his alleged girlfriend, 53-year-old Stephanie Hunter, to death.

This comes after he violated two restraining orders Hunter placed against him and was charged with kidnapping Hunter, who was punched in the face several times and had a knife held to her throat, according to court documents.

“The Brandon Ivy matter underscores the importance of domestic violence prosecution and the work that we do every day to protect these women,” said Melissa Schiffel who is the Delaware County Prosecutor.

Here is part of the 911 call Hunter’s mom made to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

“My daughter’s locked in the bathroom. The boyfriend or the friend, he just practically knocked me down getting out of here.”

“It still remains one of the three most frequent calls that we are called to,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin.

Sheriff Martin stressed anyone who is in a domestic violence situation should not be ashamed to call the police. He added law enforcement’s approach to dealing with these situations has changed since he’s started in the business nearly 40 years ago.

“If the victim wants to file charges we generally walked away from it,” said Martin.



He said now that has changed. It’s all about getting the correct resources to victims like pointing them to a domestic shelter which can help victims develop a plan that includes where to go and what important items you need for when you decide to leave your situation.

“We had one client that took the trash out every Sunday night, but in addition, she had garbage bags full of stuff and she just took it to the curb,” said Paula Roller, the Executive Director of Turning Point, a domestic violence shelter.

Roller said help is always there for domestic violence victims 24/7.

“For every person that abuses someone, there are hundreds of others who are willing to reach out a hand and help. You just have to make that call.”