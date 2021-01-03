Bond set at $100K for suspect in first killing in Columbus in 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bail for the suspect in the first homicide of 2021 in Columbus has been set at $100,000.

Derrick Green, 30, had his first court appearance Saturday, where the judge set the bond. Green is facing a murder charge.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:02 a.m., Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Kimberly Parkway N, on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Kenneth Palmer, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Palmer was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injury.

Police say Palmer was attending a New Year’s Eve party being hosted by Green when the two became involved in a dispute.

According to police, Palmer left, but returned later and during a second dispute, Green allegedly shot Palmer.

Green’s next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 11.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.