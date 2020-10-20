Bond set at $1.5 million for man accused in shooting that sent three children to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bond was set at $1.5 million on Tuesday morning for a man charged in a shooting that sent three children to hospitals.

Nyquan R. Hall

Nyquan R. Hall, 23, of Columbus faces felony assault charges in connection with the shooting, which took place Monday afternoon in Italian Village. At his arraignment hearing in Franklin County Municipal Court, he also was ordered to stay away from the children involved in the shooting.

Police said a person shot at a vehicle with children inside until the vehicle lost control and crashed. Police said they found approximately 25 bullet holes in the windshield of the victim’s SUV.

A 2-year-old was shot in the lower leg, a 4-year-old was shot in the upper body, and a 5-year-old was hurt when the vehicle crashed. All three children are reported in stable condition.

Two others were injured in the incident: a woman who was struck by the vehicle and taken to a hospital, and a man who was treated on the scene after being grazed by a bullet.

Any relationship between the shooter and the victims is unknown.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin issued a statement denouncing the violence: “If you shoot up a car full of little kids, then you’re going to get locked up or end up dead in the streets. Violence only leads to more violence. Families are being torn apart because of this ****. For the love of God, put the guns down.”