COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting another man to death Sunday afternoon will appear in court Monday morning.

Carlos Maurice Favours Jr., 21, is accused of shooting and killing Kahalil J. Swayne, 20, Sunday. The shooting took place on Maybury Road in the Walnut Heights neighborhood at approximately 2:15 p.m.

According to Columbus Police, a caller to 911 told the operator “his friend shot him.”

Favours was arrested and charged with murder.