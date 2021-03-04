Bojangles planning big expansion into Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bojangles, a fast food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits is planning 15 new restaurants in the Columbus market.

The expansion into Columbus is part of a new deal with franchise owner Jeff Rigsby to open 45 new locations over the next seven years.

Bojangles says restaurants will be developed around Rigsby’s core markets, including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with a new Bojangles market: Columbus, Ohio, which is slated for 15 locations.

“Jeff has been a valued partner of the Bojangles brand for over 20 years, and we could not be more thrilled to extend this business relationship to 45 new locations, including expansion into a new market for our brand,” said Jose Costa, chief development officer for Bojangles. “He embodies what it means to proudly represent this beloved chain, and we are looking forward to many more years of success for Jeff.”

Currently, the closest Bojangles to Columbus is located in Louisville, Kentucky.