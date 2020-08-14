Boil water advisory for several areas of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A boil water advisory has been issued for several areas of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Department of Public Utilities, a power outage at the Dublin Road Water Plant on Friday, has caused a boil advisory for customers in the following area:

North: King Avenue

West: Dublin Road/33 to Central Avenue

South: I-270

East: Parsons Avenue

In lieu of boiling, bottled water may be used for drinking water until the advisory is lifted for this area.

Any customers with questions, can call the Columbus Watr Customer Service at 614-645-8276.

The following additional information is required by the Ohio EPA in this advisory:

The Columbus Department of Public Utilities says this event may also cause additional disruptions in water quality including discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in the drinking water. As a standard practice the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

· If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

· Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

· Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

For additional information about reducing exposure to lead in water, please visit the following web sites: drinktap.org, epa.gov/safewater or the Lead in Drinking Water area of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities’ website at columbus.gov/utilities.