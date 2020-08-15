Boil water advisory canceled for parts of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A boil water advisory that was issued Friday for several parts of Columbus has been canceled.

On Friday, the Columbus Department of Public Utilities had issued a boil water advisory was issued for the following areas of Columbus due to a power outage at the Dublin Road Water Plant:

North: King Avenue

West: Dublin Road/33 to Central Avenue

South: I-270

East: Parsons Avenue

But, according to the Columbus Department of Public Utilities a test and sampling of the water found no contaminants, so the boil water advisory was canceled.