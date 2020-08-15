Boil water advisory canceled for parts of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A boil water advisory that was issued Friday for several parts of Columbus has been canceled.  

On Friday, the Columbus Department of Public Utilities had issued a boil water advisory was issued for the following areas of Columbus due to a power outage at the Dublin Road Water Plant: 

  • North:  King Avenue  
  • West:  Dublin Road/33 to Central Avenue  
  • South:  I-270  
  • East:  Parsons Avenue 

But, according to the Columbus Department of Public Utilities a test and sampling of the water found no contaminants, so the boil water advisory was canceled.  

