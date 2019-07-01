Body recovered of child who fell off boat in Guernsey County

LORE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Officials say the body of a 7-year-old has been recovered after the boy fell of a boat Sunday in Guernsey County.

According to a release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, at about 5:39pm, Sunday, Afton Taylor, of North Canton, was boating with his family on the lake at Salt Fork State Park when he went missing.

Officers with the ODNR and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a search of the lake, and Afton’s body was found in the no-wake zone of Salt Fork Marina at about 9:15am, Monday.

ODNR recommends all children on any size boat wear a life jacket that is tight to their body. Parents should only be able to slip two fingers under the shoulder straps.

More information on properly fitting a life jacket for your child can be found at ODNR.gov