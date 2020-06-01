Body recovered at Alum Creek State Park

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s body was recovered Monday afternoon after a swimming accident at Alum Creek State Park over the weekend.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday near the dam.

ODNR identified the man as Louis Cruz, 28, from Columbus.

According to ODNR, witnesses said Cruz was swimming from a pontoon boat when he went underwater.

Dan Aquino-Matias, 36, was apparently injured when he attempted to rescue Cruz, ODNR said.

Aquino-Matias was taken to Riverside Hospital. His condition is not known.

According to its Facebook page, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dive and Rescue Team recovered the body Monday afternoon.

ODNR was assisted in the search by the Franklin County and Delaware County sheriff’s offices, Orange Township Fire Department, Genoa Township Fire Rescue, and Berlin Fire and EMS.

ODNR is investigating what led to the accident.