COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters say a body was pulled from the Scioto River Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire, a 911 call was received at about 9:43 a.m. from people along Riverside Drive who said they pulled a body from the Scioto River.

Firefighters say the body appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time.

No other information was available.