Body of missing teen swimmer found more than 40 miles away

MUSKINGUM COUNTY (WCMH) — The body of a teen who went missing while swimming in the Kokosing River on June 11 has been found.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, it was contacted by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office on June 18 concerning a male body discovered in the Muskingum River near Dresden.

DNA testing by Muskingum County Coroner Charles Feight was used to properly identify the body as that of 15-year-old Narayan Darnal.

Darnal, accompanied by two other teenagers and an adult, went missing in the area of Honey Run Falls on June 11.

The body was found more than 40 miles from where Darnal was last seen and from where Knox County search teams were looking.

No cause of death has been released.

Knox County and Muskingum County sheriff’s offices cooperated in the search and investigation.