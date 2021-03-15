Body of missing Richland County woman found in trunk of car near Columbus

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 33-year-old woman from Shelby was found in the trunk of a car near Columbus on Sunday after a 18-day search.

Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon said Monday that the body of Melinda Davis was found in the 5600 block of Zachary Court in Galloway. After she was identified, her body was sent for an autopsy.

Davis was reported missing Feb. 27. Within days, the Richland County Sheriff’s and the U.S. Marshal’s offices had arrested John Henry Mack Jr., 43, Davis’ former boyfriend, on a charge of kidnapping. But neither Davis nor her vehicle could be found.

On Sunday, Columbus police located a car matching the description of Davis’ in Galloway, and they alerted Sheldon’s office. Her body was discovered in the trunk.

Additional charges for Mack are pending.