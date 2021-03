ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a kayaker missing since Sunday has been found.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Marc Stephens, 46, was found by divers before 1 p.m., Thursday, in Paint Creek, near the 300 block of Falls Road.

Stephens was reported missing after a kayaking accident at about 6 p.m., Sunday.

His body has been taken to the Ross County Coroner’s office.