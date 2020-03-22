1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Calvary Lutheran Church-Chillicothe Greater Christ Temple Lithopolis United Methodist Church Maize Rd Baptist Church Peace UMC Refinery Church Worthington Presbyterian Church

Body of missing Guernsey County teen found after floodwaters recede

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The missing 17-year-old Jack Roerich of Guernsey County was found dead earlier this morning according to Guernsey County sheriff.

Authorities say a bystander found Roerich in his truck submerged in high water on Skull Fork Road three miles inside Harrison County.

Jack E. Roehrich left his Freeport home at approximately 7 p.m., on Friday, saying he was going for a drive to look at the floodwater. His family hadn’t heard from his since according to the sheriff’s office.

Late Saturday, the search for Jack expanded into Belmont and Harrison counties with a concentration in the Egypt Valley area.

Law enforcement says the search expanded into Belmont and Harrison County.





Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools