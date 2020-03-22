Body of missing Guernsey County teen found after floodwaters recede

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The missing 17-year-old Jack Roerich of Guernsey County was found dead earlier this morning according to Guernsey County sheriff.

Authorities say a bystander found Roerich in his truck submerged in high water on Skull Fork Road three miles inside Harrison County.

Jack E. Roehrich left his Freeport home at approximately 7 p.m., on Friday, saying he was going for a drive to look at the floodwater. His family hadn’t heard from his since according to the sheriff’s office.

Late Saturday, the search for Jack expanded into Belmont and Harrison counties with a concentration in the Egypt Valley area.

