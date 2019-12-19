Body of missing Columbus man found, death ruled homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man was found dead, more than a week after he was reported missing.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to the 2900 block of East Moreland Drive on a report of a vehicle parked on the street that had not moved in a long time.

When officers arrived, the found a man dead inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 9:52 a.m.

Homicide detectives say the victim was identified as Ricardo Daniel Vallejo-Truss, 39. Police said he was shot.

Police sent a missing adult alert for Truss on December 11, saying he was last seen on December 5 on the east side of Columbus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.