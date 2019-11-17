Body of missing Roseville man found in Coshocton County

KNOX COUNTY (WCMH) — The body of a man who has been missing in Knox County since September 20, 2019, has been discovered by a hunter.

Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office notified the Knox County Sheriff today at about 1 p.m. that they had identified the body of Ernest Baker, of Roseville, Ohio.

Baker’s body was discovered by a hunter in an open field near County Road 380, about a mile from where he was reported missing from the McCament Road area, said the Knox County Sheriff’s office in a media release.

Baker’s identity has been confirmed, the sheriff said.

The Coshocton County Coroner’s Office is helping in the investigation.