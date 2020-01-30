Breaking News
Body found on Columbus west side
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A decomposed man’s body has been found on the west side of Columbus, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said a Franklin Township officer responded to a call for a body found off Lincoln Park Court at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday.

The officer confirmed the body was male.

The sheriff’s office spokesman said that due to the severity of the decomposition, the cause of death or how long the body has been there are currently unknown.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating.

