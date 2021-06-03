Body found near river bank in City of Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a body found near the river bank in the City of Coshocton on Thursday.

Authorities were called to the scene around 7 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person behind the Tractor Supply Company in the Plaza.

Deputies located the body and called in the Coshocton County Coroner’s Office to investigate.

Anyone with any information on the identity or circumstances surrounding the body is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-622-2411.