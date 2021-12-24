COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle at the intersection of Joyce Ave and Windsor Ave.

Columbus Police pronounced the person dead at 3:35 p.m.

Columbus Police did say they believe the person deceased is a missing person, but made no further comment. The cause of the person’s death has not been released.

NBC4 reporter Jonathan Jackson spoke with Hassan Omar, President of the Somali Community Association of Ohio, who stated it is believed that the deceased is Mohamed Hassan Adam who was reported missing to police. Police have not confirmed this at this time.

This is a developing story.