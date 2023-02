FOREST, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating after a central Ohio man was found dead inside his home on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in Forest, Ohio, after a 9-1-1 call at 8:34 a.m. reported a death at the property, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. One of them found a dead man inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating and no further details are currently available.