Body found in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday at 4:36 p.m., Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Butterscotch Lane on a body that was found in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim in a wooded area between Gabriels Landing and Eagle Crest.

At this time, the victim’s name is being withheld until a positive identification is determined and next of kin notification can be made.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.