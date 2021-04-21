Body found in south Columbus identified as man missing more than a month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say the body of a man who had been reported missing for more than a month, has been found.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on April 13, officers responded to the 1500 block of Smith Road on the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot that had been there for a month.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive person inside the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Tuesday morning, police announced the person found in the vehicle has been identified as Tymar Orlando Whitsett Jr.

Whitsett, 23, was last seen around 11:30 p.m, March 13, at the Marion Square Apartments off Marion Road.

Police had said Whitsett was labeled as an endangered missing person due to “suspicious circumstances” and that they were “very concerned for his safety.”

According to a release from police, Whitsett is the city’s 58th homicide victim.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.