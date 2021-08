COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a southeast Columbus apartment complex.

Police say officers were called to a parking lot near Lakeside and Shore boulevards, around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, on the report of a body found.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.