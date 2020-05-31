Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 35,513 cases, 2,155 deaths

Body found in Kokosinig River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s body was pulled from the Kokosing River Sunday afternoon.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers responded to a call behind Ariel Arena on Martinsburg Road at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Two kayakers told police they saw the man in the water along the west side of the river, caught in a downed tree.

Police said officers and fire personnel located the man’s body and retrieved it from the river.

The man has not been positively identified. The body was taken to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools