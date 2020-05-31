Body found in Kokosinig River

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s body was pulled from the Kokosing River Sunday afternoon.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers responded to a call behind Ariel Arena on Martinsburg Road at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Two kayakers told police they saw the man in the water along the west side of the river, caught in a downed tree.

Police said officers and fire personnel located the man’s body and retrieved it from the river.

The man has not been positively identified. The body was taken to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.