Body found covered in mud on river bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found on the banks of the Scioto River Friday night, Columbus Division of Fire confirms.

The fire department responded to reports of a body at the Scioto River near the I-270 bridge between 71 and 23, but it was actually discovered on the riverbank.

Medics declared a deceased person at about 7:00 p.m. said a spokesman for the fire department.

Columbus police added that the body appeared to have been in the water at one time, and seemed to have been lifeless for a while. Detectives are on scene investigating.

The coroner will rule on cause of death, but there is no apparent cause at the moment due to the mud covering the body, police explained.