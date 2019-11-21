Body found at bottom of sewage tank in Madison County ID’d as 34-year-old man

SOUTH SOLON, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 34-year-old man was found on Wednesday at the bottom of a sewage tank at the Village of South Solon’s sewer plant.

Authorities have identified the man as James Burl Powers, of South Solon, through an initial investigation, according to Madison County Sheriff John R. Swaney.

The Central Township Fire Department and the London Fire Department assisted in recovering Powers’ body from the sewage tank.

Powers was taken to the Madison County Coroner’s office where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

Powers was facing domestic violence charges in Madison County at the time of his death, according to court records.

He was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 25.

The incident remains under investigation.