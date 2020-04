DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the eastern bank of the Olentangy River Saturday.

According to police, a man’s body was discovered by people kayaking on the river at approximately 12:15 p.m. near William Street.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, saying positive identification could take days.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy and testing.