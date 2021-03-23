Body camera video shows Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker asleep in car in McDonald’s drive-thru

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Body camera video released by Columbus police shows the OVI arrest of Ohio State Football safety Marcus Hooker.

The arrest happened March 13 outside the McDonald’s on West 5th Avenue in Columbus, near Grandview.

When officers approached Hooker’s car, it was stopped in the McDonald’s drive-thru, with Hooker unconscious behind the wheel. Officers noted that the car was still in drive, with Hooker’s foot on the brake.

Officers repeatedly tap on the windows and windshield in to try and wake him up. Unsuccessful in waking him up, they start shaking the car. When shaking the car failed, they turned to the siren in a police cruiser.

“Hit him with the whoops,” said an officer, before the siren went off. The noise seemed to temporarily wake Hooker. After he went back to sleep, they resorted to breaking the passenger-side rear window.

“I’ve never seen a guy this out,” said an officer.

Hooker was removed from the car and put into cuffs. Officers verified his name and personal information before removing the cuffs to perform field sobriety tests.

He was arrested after those field tests. He refused to take a breath test.

According to court records, an arraignment that was scheduled for March 19 was postponed until April 12.

Hooker played in 7 of OSU’s 8 games this season, making 15 tackles and intercepting a pass to seal the Buckeyes’ win at Penn State this past season.

Hooker, from New Castle, PA, is the younger brother of former OSU All-American Malik Hooker.

In 2018, Hooker was cited for DUI by Pennsylvania police and he was suspended by OSU at that time. Hooker redshirted that season.