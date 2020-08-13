Body camera footage shows incident involving woman accused of shooting Franklin County deputies

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Days before police say a Columbus woman shot two Franklin County deputies, she was involved in another incident with police.

Monica Greer Justice was arrested on July 21 following an hours-long standoff at a home on Beulah Road in Columbus. That standoff started when two deputies attempting to serve a warrant were shot by Justice, according to police.

Both deputies were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, Justice was involved in an incident in at the Ohio Health facility on Polaris Parkway in Westerville on July 17. Ohio Health security called police, saying Justice refused to wear a mask or leave the building.

Body camera video shows Justice refusing to leave after being given a trespass warning.

When told she was under arrest for trespassing, police say Justice said she would resist. She grabbed her belt and refused to let officers cuff her. Police say she went limp, forcing officers to remove her from the building in a wheelchair.

During her arrest, Justice made several references to the officers of committing acts of piracy and being agents of a fascist regime.

Justice was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Delaware County Jail and released the next day after posting bond.

Warning: Raw videos posted below contain offensive language.