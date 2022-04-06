LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A body believed to be that of a missing Licking County man was found in the Tuscarawas River Wednesday.

A search party looking for the man, who went missing from Licking County on March 23, alerted law enforcement to a dead body found in the Tuscarawas River in Lafayette Township around noon Wednesday, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Police did not release the man’s identity.