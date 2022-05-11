COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two bodies pulled from Cowan Lake in Clinton County have been identified.

While responding to reports of two missing people around 5 p.m. on Monday, law enforcement searched the lake and discovered two dead bodies within a submerged vehicle near a campground boat ramp at Cowan Lake State Park, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Clinton County Coroner identified the bodies Tuesday as belonging to: Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton, and Lisa Lynne Reiss, 57, of Marysville.

ODNR continues to investigate the incident.