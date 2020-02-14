Bobcathon dance marathon raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of Ohio University students will spend several hours dancing, this weekend, as part of the annual Bobcathon Dance Marathon.

For 12 hours, on Saturday, the students will dance while also collecting donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

Last year, students raised a little more than $110,000 for RMHC. This year, they hope donations will top $116,000.

“It’s really important that we’re giving back to the community, as students, while we’re here,” said Maggie Wolf, this year’s Bobcathon President.

Families who stay at the the Ronald McDonald House, in Columbus, are grateful for the efforts of the OU students.

“I would hug them and just say ‘thank you,’” said Sara Jordan.

For more information on Bobcathon and how you can donate, click here.