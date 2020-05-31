Boater missing after accident at Alum Creek State Park

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured while another is still missing after a boating accident at Alum Creek State Park Sunday.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the dam.

ODNR is coordinating the ongoing search for the missing boater with help from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Genoa Township Fire Rescue, and Berlin Fire and EMS.

It is not known what caused the accident. ODNR is continuing to investigate.

The injured boater was taken to Riverside Hospital. The victim’s condition is not known.