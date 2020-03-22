1  of  7
Ohio Board of Pharmacy takes steps to prevent stockpiling of drugs

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

FILE – In this Friday, July 8, 2016 file photo, a prescription is filled at a pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Pharmacy voted this morning on a proposal they say will protect patients who rely on the drugs Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine.

The medicine that currently treats Malaria, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Lupus was recently endorsed by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

Since then, pharmacists have seen a major increase in prescriptions for the drug, according to the Board.

In an emergency conference call this morning, the Board said it was attempting to prevent a “stockpiling” of the drugs by limiting prescriptions.

In order for patients to receive a prescription for Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, they have to present the following:

  • A written diagnosis code from the prescriber.
  • If written for a COVID-19 diagnosis, the diagnosis would need to be confirmed by a positive test result that is documented on the prescription. In addition, the prescription would be limited to no more than a 14-day supply and no refills would be permitted unless a new prescription is written.

The request for this emergency order now goes to Governor Dewine.

