Bo looking for forever home

Hey everybody its time for Max’s Mission. We are at FCDS to meet Bo and talk about clear the shelter … and we will tell you all about it.

“Bo was surrendered to us for the purpose of Euthanasia from his owner. He was too hyper for his owner, which is an elderly person,” said Dwayne Young, assistant director of the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center

But nothing was wrong with Bo — so their techs overturned that decision and put him up for adoption.

Something Young says they do often.

“If you do have a hyper, active dog or energetic dog talk to us about training. We have trainers that you can partner with or we can offer training classes here as well,” Youn said.

There is also low-cost vet care and spay and neuter available. Meanwhile — Bo is free to play and looking for a family.

“He’s about one and a half years old. Maybe a Maltese mix kind of dog very happy and healthy,” he said.

His favorite thing about him? Bo is not phased by anything.

“He will be happy regardless. He will maybe be afraid of something for a couple of moments but then his tail wags and he is running back at you again,” Young said.

You can meet and adopt dogs like Bo during our Clear the Shelters Event on Aug. 17.

You only pay 18 bucks and the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center will be a one-stop-shop for anyone adopting a dog — with pet-related businesses and services on site.

“Come in. Give us a little information of what you are looking for. Our adoption counselors will lead you to the right dog and you’ll find the perfect match and go home that day,” Young said.

Young says before adopting, make sure you are prepared for the commitment — and they are there to answer any and all questions you have.

As for Bo — we have a feeling this sweet boy will be breaking out of here in no time.

Click here to find a rescue dog a friend. We will have more on CTS through the coming weeks.