Ohio BMV awarded funding to continue safety program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has received a $1.3 million grant to continue its vehicle recall notification program meant to protect customers.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to BMV, Ohio was among the first in the nation to launch the vehicle safety recall notification in January 2020.

Under the program, personalized vehicle safety recall information is printed on registration renewal notices and sent through the mail. Ohio registers more than 12 million vehicles per year and drivers who are not the original owners of their vehicle may not be aware of an open recall.

“Securing this grant allows us to enhance and improve this important consumer protection element,” said BMV Registrar Charles Norman. “Being made aware of an open recall is a significant step toward maintaining a safe vehicle, and ultimately safer roads.”

According to NHTSA, there were 966 safety recalls impacting more than 53 million vehicles across the country in 2019. Despite recall notices and public warnings, NHTSA estimates that 25 percent of recalled vehicles still go unrepaired.