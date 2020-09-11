Blue Mass pays respect to first responders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local church will be holding a mass honoring all active, retired, and deceased first responders Friday afternoon.

St. Timothy Church and St. Timothy Knights of Columbus Council 14345 will host the Blue Mass beginning at 5 p.m.

The mass will also pay respects to the 2,973 people lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

This will be the 12th year the mass has been held. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church will not have the crowd it’s had in past years. Some will be inside the main part of the church, and the overflow crowd will be in the parish center watching on TVs, with everyone sitting at least six feet apart.

The importance and meaning of the mass remains the same: Remembering the sacrifices first responders have made and will continue to make here in Ohio.

Organizers said they want to pray for and praise the good first responders.

“This is a dangerous job, so people who do this work, it’s a calling if they do it well,” said Marian Smith Berger, deacon of St. Timothy Church. “We also know that everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing, but we’re glad for the people who do their job and do it well.”

The celebrant for the Blue Mass will be Rev. Frederick F. Campbell, bishop of Columbus.

