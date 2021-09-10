Blue Mass honors fallen first responders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 1934, the Catholic service known as Blue Mass, has honored the sacrifice of police, firefighters, and all members of the public safety, who have given their lives in service to their communities.

In Columbus, that ceremony was held inside St. Timothy Church. Bishop Brennan says today’s Blue Mass is one that hits especially close to home because 20 years ago, nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11th attacks.

“There’s a long tradition of the Blue Mass asking God’s protection over those who protect us,” said Bishop Robert Brennan, of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus.

Like so many others, he not only remembers that day, but has family members in law enforcement, who do as well. “On a day like today I think of some of the members of my own family, who have served and continue to serve,” said Bishop Brennan.



And public safety members across Central Ohio, were in attendance here too. “It means everything, to be recognized by the community, by the faith community also. And to hold the Blue Mass, just to honor the men and women who sacrificed, it truly means everything,” said Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, the Franklin County Sheriff.



Sheriff Baldwin says the tragic events of 9/11 will never be forgotten. And despite all that was lost, he says there’s not a single law enforcement officer here, who wouldn’t have done the same.

“There’s not one doubt in my mind they would do that today without any hesitation and that’s a comforting feeling for my family and the community,” said Sheriff Baldwin.