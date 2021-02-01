Blue Jackets working on plan to allow fans at games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets are working on a plan to allow fans at their games at Nationwide Arena.

The team corrected an earlier statement Monday that a draft plan had been submitted. Work on the plan continues in consultation with Columbus Arena Sport and Entertainment and Columbus Public Health, a team spokesperson told NBC4.

“That formal request was not submitted as originally planned, and we are continuing to work with Columbus Public Health on this process,” the spokesperson said.

The team statement continued, “We have worked tirelessly to provide a safe environment to welcome The 5th Line back and formally have submitted a request of a variance to Columbus Public Health to do just that.”

The Blue Jackets’ season began Jan. 14, and they have played four home games without fans because of attendance restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Their next four games are at home: Tuesday and Thursday against the Dallas Stars, and Sunday and Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes.