Blue Jackets putting plan together to ask state to allow fans at home games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Representatives with the Columbus Blue Jackets say they are working to put a plan together to get fans back at Nationwide Arena for future games.

NBC4’s Jerod Smalley got it confirmed that the team is working with local health officials to present a formal request to the state to allow some level of fans at their home games.

“Our efforts in this regard will place the highest priority on the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff and guests,” a spokesperson with the team stated.

The team says it’s still working on the process to put in the request.

The Blue Jackets’ first game of the 2021 season is Thursday against the Nashville Predators. Their first game of the season at Nationwide Arena is Jan. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Department of Health has also been working with the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA on allowing fans to home games. On Monday, 1,944 fans were permitted, or 10% of arena capacity, after only 300 fans had been allowed to earlier games.

Nationwide Arena seats 18,500 for hockey, meanings 1,850 fans would account for 10%.