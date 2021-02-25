Blue Jackets promote ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ to celebrate diversity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For Sophia Stevenson, the ice rink is like her second home.

“Being on the ice is just a thrill. The cold air against your face. It feels amazing. And hearing the pucks too, I love that,” said Stevenson.



She started skating at the age of 8 and started playing at the age 9. That’s when she joined the Columbus Ice Hockey Club, an organization that serves Central Ohio youth with more than 65% of the participants being minority and 25% female.

“We live off of hockey is for everyone,” said Stevenson. “You don’t see a lot of young girls my color on the ice and I’ve always tried to push friends or girls I know like to do something like this. I don’t think that they should feel nervous because it’s so welcoming.”

Through the club, Stevenson has volunteered numerous hours helping others, from sled hockey to blind hockey. And it is in that spirit that she was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the Black Girl Hockey Club organization, for her hard work on and off the ice, serving as a role model for others.

“No one’s different when it comes to playing hockey because we all play the same way. We all want the puck in the goal. We all want to win. And even if we don’t win, we’ve always learned, there’s a next game. There’s a next practice. You can always get better as long as you try hard,” said Stevenson.



She graduates this spring from Metro High School and plans to major in marine biology.

Thursday, February 25th is “Hockey Is For Everyone” night at Nationwide Arena as the Blue Jackets celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport of hockey. The team will warm-up with rainbow-colored tape on their sticks in support of the LGBTQ community. The 50/50 raffle will benefit the Columbus Ice Hockey Club, and Scott Humes, a Worthington native and deaf hockey gold medalist, will sign the national anthem alongside CBJ anthem singer Leo Welsh.

For more information on how you can get involved with Columbus Ice Hockey Club, head to http://www.columbushockeyclub.com.leag1.com/